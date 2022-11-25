Oshie scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

His first-period tally on a spectacular pass from Erik Gustafsson midway through the first period proved to be all the offense Darcy Kuemper would need, but Oshie also helped set up Evgeny Kuznetsov for an insurance marker in the second. Oshie has back-to-back two-point performances since returning Wednesday from an 11-game absence due to a lower-body injury, boosting his numbers on the season to three goals and nine points through 11 contests.