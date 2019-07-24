Chris Summers: Bound for Europe
Summers inked a one-year contract with German side Nurnberg on Wednesday.
After spending the past three seasons in the AHL without an NHL appearance, Summers will transition to the DEL, his first foray into European hockey. The 31-year-old saw action in 70 NHL games with the Coyotes and Rangers, in which he notched two goals, seven helpers and 52 shots. The blueliner figures to close out his professional career overseas.
