Summers was placed on waivers by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Torontoreports.

Summers -- a former first-round draft pick by the Coyotes -- signed with the Penguins in the offseason and will head to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton -- assuming he clears waivers. The 29-year-old has 70 NHL contests under his belt, which will likely make him an instant leader with the Baby Pens.