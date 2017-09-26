Play

Summers was placed on waivers by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Torontoreports.

Summers -- a former first-round draft pick by the Coyotes -- signed with the Penguins in the offseason and will head to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton -- assuming he clears waivers. The 29-year-old has 70 NHL contests under his belt, which will likely make him an instant leader with the Baby Pens.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories