Keller scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kraken.

Keller has scored in four straight games and now has seven goals and two assists over nine outings in March. His goal Friday came with 1:08 left in the third period, forcing overtime, where Dylan Guenther scored the game-winner for the Coyotes. Keller is up to 29 tallies, 61 points, 193 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 66 appearances this season as he continues to lead the team on offense.