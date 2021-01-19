Brassard had a power-play assist and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Brassard picked up the secondary helper on Nick Schmaltz's second-period tally. The 33-year-old Brassard is doing well with the Coyotes -- he has three assists, five hits and a plus-1 rating through three contests despite skating in a third-line role. Brassard's production will benefit from his power-play usage, but he's only likely to be a factor in deeper fantasy formats.