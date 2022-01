Chychrun (upper body) entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday.

Chychrun will likely miss an eighth consecutive contest due to his entry into the league's virus protocols. He has missed the last seven games due to an upper-body injury he suffered before the contest against the Coyotes on Dec. 11. The defenseman averaged 25:06 of ice time, 2:27 during the power play and logged five points through his last 10 appearances.