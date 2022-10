Chychrun (wrist) is still week-to-week after a setback in his recovery, Jenna Ortiz of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chychrun has yet to play this season after offseason wrist surgery. He played only 47 games in 2021-22, scoring seven times and adding 14 assists. He had a breakout campaign in 2020-21, when he led all NHL defensemen with 18 goals.