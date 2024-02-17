Vejmelka allowed five goals on 26 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Vejmelka gave up two goals within the opening five minutes and was benched after a tally in the third period. He's now allowed 16 goals over his last five appearances (three starts), and he hasn't won since Dec. 27. The 27-year-old goalie is down to 6-13-2 with a 3.48 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 24 outings. Vejmelka will likely get a run of starts against tough opponents with Connor Ingram (undisclosed) out for approximately a week.