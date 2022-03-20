Capobianco has not earned a point in his last 17 games.

Capobianco has played in the Coyotes' last three contests due to the absences of Janis Moser (upper body) and Jakob Chychrun (ankle). It hasn't led to more offense for Capobianco, who hasn't gotten on the scoresheet since he posted an assist Nov. 27 versus the Stars. His place in the lineup could be in jeopardy again once the Coyotes get their injured blueliners back, but most fantasy managers won't notice if Capobianco makes the trek to the press box more regularly. He's stuck on five points with 21 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 25 outings.