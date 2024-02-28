Kesselring recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Kesselring. The 24-year-old has maintained a fairly steady bottom-four role, but he's picked up just four assists with 40 hits, 27 PIM and 16 blocked shots over 22 games since the start of 2024. He's at 13 points, 44 shots on net, 64 hits, 39 PIM and 31 blocks through 41 contests overall. Kesselring's lack of power-play time keeps his fantasy value limited.