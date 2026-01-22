Kesselring (ankle) is available for Thursday's game in Montreal, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Kesselring has played in just one of Buffalo's last 10 games, but he'll return to the lineup after being deemed a game-time call earlier Thursday. The right-shot blueliner is slated to skate on the third pairing beside Jacob Bryson in Montreal. Zach Metsa will be a healthy scratch as a result of Kesselring suiting up.