Soderstrom was promoted from AHL Tucson on Friday.

Soderstrom has tallied eight goals and 25 points through 50 AHL appearances this year. The 23-year-old has played just one NHL game this season, but with the Coyotes having traded Matt Dumba and Troy Stetcher before Friday's deadline, Soderstrom could see consistent playing time with the big club for the rest of the year.