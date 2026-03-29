Devils' Arseny Gritsyuk: Still unavailable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gritsyuk (undisclosed) won't play against Chicago on Sunday, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.
Gritsyuk will miss his third straight game, and it remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has generated 13 goals, 31 points, 149 shots on net and 58 hits across 66 appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Devils' Arseny Gritsyuk: Ruled out through trip•
-
Devils' Arseny Gritsyuk: Needs imaging for injury•
-
Devils' Arseny Gritsyuk: Puts away goal•
-
Devils' Arseny Gritsyuk: Grabs pair of points in win•
-
Devils' Arseny Gritsyuk: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Devils' Arseny Gritsyuk: Reaches 10-goal mark•