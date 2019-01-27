Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Unable to practice
Lovejoy (upper body) didn't see the ice for practice Sunday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
With news Sunday that Lovejoy was shifted to injured reserve, this news isn't surprising. It seems as though he'll miss at least Monday's contest in Pittsburgh and doesn't have a set timetable for his return yet.
