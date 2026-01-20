Mercer scored a goal with his lone shot in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Mercer enjoyed an excellent start to the season with eight goals and 13 points over his first 12 regular-season contests. However, the winger cooled off considerably since then and has been limited to only 16 points (five goals, 11 helpers) in his subsequent 37 appearances. Mercer will continue to have opportunities to produce, especially given he's posted three points over his last four games, but the consistent drop in production in recent weeks has limited his upside in most formats.