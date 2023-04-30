Mercer scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 6 on Saturday.

Mercer found the back of the net for the second straight contest, bringing him up to two markers and three points in six playoff outings this year. His latest tally came on the power play, but it wasn't impactful because it occurred late in the third period and merely reduced the Rangers' lead to 5-2. Still, Mercer heating up is great news for the Devils as they head into Game 7 on Monday. New Jersey will be looking for the 21-year-old to continue to play in a middle-six role after he contributed 27 goals and 56 points in 82 regular-season appearances.