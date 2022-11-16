Mercer collected two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

The second-year forward moved up to the second line alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt partway through the game and immediately benefitted, picking up a helper on goals by each of them. Mercer snapped a five-game point drought in the process, and his fantasy outlook would improve substantially if he can hang onto the assignment. On the season, the 21-year-old has four goals and eight points through 16 contests.