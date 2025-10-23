Mercer logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Mercer shuffled down to the third line to center Connor Brown and Paul Cotter in the absence of Cody Glass (upper body). This was Mercer's second multi-point effort of the season, and he's off to a strong start with three goals and four helpers over seven contests. The 23-year-old has added 13 shots on net, 10 blocks, four hits, four PIM and a plus-7 rating. Consistency will be key for him to challenge his career-high mark of 56 points from 2022-23.