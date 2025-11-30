Mercer delivered an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Both points came later in the game as the Devils tried to rally from a 4-1 deficit, but they couldn't find an equalizer. Mercer has begun to heat up at the end of November, producing a goal and four points in the last four games. The 24-year-old center has 10 goals and 20 points in 25 contests as he steams toward a career-best campaign.