Hughes put up an assist in Thursday's 6-1 by Team USA over Finland in Montreal.
He got a secondary assist in Jake Guentzel's third period goal that pushed the score to 4-1. Hughes didn't stand out Thursday, but he didn't need to with the efforts of Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk. Hughes is a top-10 NHL scorer. He'll get another opportunity to put up points Saturday against Team Canada.
