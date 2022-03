Hughes scored twice on seven shots, including one power-play goal, in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Hughes' tallies gave the Devils a 2-0 lead that didn't quite stick. He also contributed one of their four goals in a seven-round shootout. The 20-year-old center has multiple points in six of his last 13 games, racking up eight goals and eight helpers in March. For the season, Hughes has 24 tallies, 54 points, 162 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 46 appearances.