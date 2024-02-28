Hughes scored a goal on 11 shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Hughes picked off a pass and put the Devils ahead 2-1 with his goal at 4:06 of the second period. He also helped out on tallies by Kevin Bahl and Dawson Mercer. Hughes has 10 points over his last nine contests. He's at 19 goals, 55 points, 206 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 43 appearances this season.