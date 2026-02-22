Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime Sunday as Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 to claim the gold medal at the Olympics.

The Devils center lost some teeth earlier in the game after an inadvertent high stick by Sam Bennett, but Hughes didn't miss a shift and scored the biggest goal of his career 101 seconds into the extra frame on a feed from Zach Werenski. Hughes will resume NHL play having scored four goals and seven points in six games during his first Olympics.