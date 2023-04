Hughes scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Hughes has scored two of the Devils' four goals through three games, so he's not at fault for their lack of offense. The 21-year-old has added 14 shots on net, two hits and a minus-2 rating in those contests. He'll look to keep New Jersey's momentum up in Monday's Game 4.