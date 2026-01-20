Markstrom stopped 21 of 22 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Markstrom was beaten midway through the second period on a slap shot by Nazem Kadri, but he was excellent the rest of the way. He seems to have turned things around after allowing nine goals to the Islanders on Jan. 6, as he's given up two or fewer goals in three of his subsequent four appearances. Over that four-game stretch, the Swede netminder has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.21 GAA and a .907 save percentage.