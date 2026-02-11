Markstrom won't start for Sweden during Wednesday's game against Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

A previous report indicated that Markstrom would draw the start during Wednesday's tournament opener, but Filip Gustavsson will ultimately tend the twine against the host nation. Markstrom will still dress as the backup goaltender, and it's possible that he sees some playing time if the score gets out of hand.