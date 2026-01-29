Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to face Nashville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom is expected to start at home against Nashville on Thursday.
Markstrom has a 14-12-1 record, 3.29 GAA and .879 save percentage in 28 outings in 2025-26. Although he has an okay 2-2-0 record across his past four games, he's allowed 12 goals on 100 shots (.880 save percentage) over that stretch. After a slow start to the campaign (6-12-4), Nashville is 18-11-1 while scoring 3.20 goals per game across its past 30 outings.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Seattle•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Allows four goals in win•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start Friday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up one goal Monday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Expected to start Monday•