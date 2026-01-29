Markstrom is expected to start at home against Nashville on Thursday.

Markstrom has a 14-12-1 record, 3.29 GAA and .879 save percentage in 28 outings in 2025-26. Although he has an okay 2-2-0 record across his past four games, he's allowed 12 goals on 100 shots (.880 save percentage) over that stretch. After a slow start to the campaign (6-12-4), Nashville is 18-11-1 while scoring 3.20 goals per game across its past 30 outings.