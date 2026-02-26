Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to face Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom has a 15-13-1 record, 3.20 GAA and .882 save percentage in 30 appearances in 2025-26. This will be his first start since posting a 1.97 GAA and a .936 save percentage across three outings with Sweden in the 2026 Winter Games. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in goals per game with 3.41 this season, but the Penguins are missing superstar forward Sidney Crosby (lower body).
