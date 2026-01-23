Markstrom is in the starter's crease at morning practice and is expected to defend the road cage in Vancouver on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom is 3-1-0 over his last four starts, allowing nine goals on 97 shots. He is 13-11-1 with a 3.27 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 26 appearances this season. The Canucks are having trouble finding the back of the net this season, averaging 2.58 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.