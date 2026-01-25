Markstrom will defend the road net against the Kraken on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has won four of his last five outings while stopping 109 of the 122 shots he has faced. He has a 14-11-1 record this campaign with a 3.30 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 27 appearances. Seattle ranks 25th in the league with 2.76 goals per game this season.