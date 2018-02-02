Play

Hayes was reassigned to AHL Binghamton for conditioning on Friday,

Hayes has averaged under 13 minutes per game this season, plus he's only appeared in three of the last 15 contests. There's hardly any incentive to be rostering him in the fantasy arena, but there's a real chance that he comes back stronger once the conditioning stint is in the books.

