Kovacevic sustained an undisclosed injury in Friday's Game 3 versus the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kovacevic was hurt early in the double-overtime contest, which the Devils ultimately won by a 3-2 score. The 27-year-old can be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Sunday. If Kovacevic can't play, Seamus Casey or Dennis Cholowski would be top options to draw in.