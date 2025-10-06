Kovacevic (knee) was put on non-roster injured reserve Monday.

The Devils ruled Kovacevic out indefinitely as of Sept. 18 while he works his way back from offseason knee injury. The 2017 third-round pick accounted for one goal, 16 assists, 102 hits and a plus-10 rating over a career-high 81 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Simon Nemec is expected to receive an uptick in playing time while Kovacevic is on the shelf.