Blackwood (undisclosed) left Thursday's game in the second period, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood appeared to hurt himself while making a save and then fell in the crease. Vitek Vanecek replaced Blackwood in goal after the latter made 16 saves on 18 shots prior to the injury. More information on Blackwood's status should be available prior to Saturday's road-trip finale in Calgary.