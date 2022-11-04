Blackwood (undisclosed) left Thursday's game in the second period, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood appeared to hurt himself while making a save and then fell in the crease. Vitek Vanecek replaced Blackwood in goal after the latter made 16 saves on 18 shots prior to the injury. More information on Blackwood's status should be available prior to Saturday's road-trip finale in Calgary.
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to face Oilers•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Concedes twice in win•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Returns to ice Friday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Chased by Caps in Monday's loss•