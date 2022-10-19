Blackwood made 18 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Things looked bad for the 25-year-old netminder when Anaheim jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Blackwood settled down after that and gave the New Jersey offense a chance to wake up. The win was his first of the campaign, and he sports a 3.06 GAA and .864 save percentage through two starts. Blackwood will likely remain in a rotation with Vitek Vanecek until one of them makes a strong push for the starting job.