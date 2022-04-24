Blackwood (heel) is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Senators, per coach Lindy Ruff.
Ruff added that the plan is for Blackwood to play Friday against the Red Wings as well. Blackwood has been on injured reserve with a heel injury since Jan. 19 and will need to be removed from IR before he can suit up.
