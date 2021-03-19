Blackwood suffered an upper-body injury in warmups, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood was expected to start Thursday's game versus the Penguins, but his injury forced Scott Wedgewood into an emergency start. There was no update on Blackwood's status after the game -- his availability for Saturday's game versus the Penguins will be determined later.
