McLaughlin will be out for at least the rest of training camp after sustaining an undisclosed injury in Friday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

McLaughlin was in the mix for a bottom-six job, but that may now be in danger due to the injury, which he suffered on his first shift of the game Friday. If the 26-year-old isn't healthy enough to play Opening Night on Oct. 9 versus the Hurricanes, he may be placed on injured reserve.