Devils' Nikita Gusev: Bright light in dark year
Gusev picked up two assists in a 2-1 win over San Jose on Thursday.
The 27-year-old first-year player has 35 points, including 25 assists, in 57 games this season. That's a 50-point pace over the course of a full 82-game season. Gusev has been a pleasant surprise in a dark year for the Devils.
