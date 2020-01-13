Gusev produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Gusev helped out on Travis Zajac's tally in the second period. The 27-year-old is on a modest three-game point streak (goal, two helpers). His first NHL season continues to be moderately successful, with 27 points, 99 shots and a minus-8 rating through 42 contests.