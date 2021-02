Gusev scored his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

While his tally didn't change the outcome, it did ruin Linus Ullmark's shutout bid as Gusev fired the puck past a diving netminder with less than 30 seconds left in the game. It's the second time in as many games the 28-year-old has found the back of the net in the final minute as the Devils scrambled to make a comeback, but on the season Gusev has only three points in 11 contests.