Devils' Pavel Zacha: Not travelling with team
Zacha (upper body) isn't travelling with the Devils to Nashville for Saturday's matchup with the Predators, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Zacha will miss a second straight contest Saturday, and he remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup. The 20-year-old's continued absence will test New Jersey's depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his limited offensive impact -- six goals and 19 points in 60 games this season -- keeps him from being a viable option in all but the deepest of season-long formats. The Devils should release an update on his status once he's given the green light to return to game action.
