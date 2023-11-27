Meier (lower body) hasn't been cleared to practice with the team, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Monday.

Meier has already missed five games due to his lower-body injury and almost certainly won't be in action versus the Islanders on Tuesday given this latest news. Prior to getting hurt, Meier was rolling with a three-game goal streak during which he racked up 12 shots. With six of his 11 points this season coming with the man advantage, Meier should be in line to retake his place with the No. 1 power-play unit once cleared to play.