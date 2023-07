Nosek signed a one-year, $1 million contract with New Jersey on Wednesday, according to Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Nosek was an unrestricted free agent after completing his two-year, $3.5 million contract with Boston. He had seven goals, 18 points, 48 PIM, 69 hits and 31 blocks in 66 contests with the Bruins last season. He should serve in a bottom-six role with the Devils.