Stolarz will guard the road crease against Ottawa on Friday, according to Matt Weller of the Ducks' official site.

Stolarz has seen action in eight games this season, but has started only four times. He is 2-2-0 with a 3.69 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Ducks face the Senators, who are in last place in the Pacific Division, scoring only 53 goals in 20 contests.