Gauthier scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

Gauthier is up to three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He's logged at least five shots on net in five of the Ducks' nine contests this season. The 21-year-old winger is up to six goals, two helpers, 45 shots, 11 hits, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating as he continues to look comfortable in a top-six role. This is a breakout season in the making.