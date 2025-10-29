Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Strikes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.
Gauthier is up to three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He's logged at least five shots on net in five of the Ducks' nine contests this season. The 21-year-old winger is up to six goals, two helpers, 45 shots, 11 hits, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating as he continues to look comfortable in a top-six role. This is a breakout season in the making.
