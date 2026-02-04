LaCombe notched two assists and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

LaCombe hasn't been held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests over the last 15 games. In that span, he's racked up 14 helpers, 19 shots on net, 28 blocks, 12 hits and a minus-3 rating. The 25-year-old blueliner continues to get top billing among the Ducks' defensemen. He has six goals, a career-high 31 assists, 109 shots on net, 97 blocks, 48 hits and a minus-5 rating over 56 appearances this season.