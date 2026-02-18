Dostal will tend the twine for Czechia during Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dostal made a start against Canada in Czechia's tournament opener last Thursday, and he turned aside 31 of 36 shots in a 5-0 loss. However, he made 22 saves on 24 shots during Czechia's 3-2 win over Denmark in the qualification round Tuesday and will draw another start a day later.