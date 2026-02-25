Dostal is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal was red hot before the Olympic break, posting an 8-1-0 record, 1.96 GAA and .930 save percentage across nine appearances. That's a huge difference from how the 2025-26 campaign has gone overall. He has a 21-13-2 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage in 38 outings with Anaheim this season. Edmonton is tied for fourth in goals per game with 3.41 in 2025-26.