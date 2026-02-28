Granlund (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Jets, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Granlund will miss his second game in a row due to the issue. The 34-year-old forward was considered day-to-day ahead of this contest, so he may still be an option as soon as Sunday versus the Flames. The Ducks will dress seven defensemen Friday since Troy Terry (upper body) is also out.