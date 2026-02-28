Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Absent again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granlund (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Jets, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Granlund will miss his second game in a row due to the issue. The 34-year-old forward was considered day-to-day ahead of this contest, so he may still be an option as soon as Sunday versus the Flames. The Ducks will dress seven defensemen Friday since Troy Terry (upper body) is also out.
More News
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Nets hat trick in loss•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Logs two assists in overtime win•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Secures win in overtime•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Deposits goal in loss•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Extends scoring streak•